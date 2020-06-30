Reginae Carter Stuns Fans In Leopard-Print Spandex Set: ‘Stay Fit & Masked Up’

Reginae Carter stunned many of her 5.1 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 30, with her most recent post, which saw her in a sporty set that showcased her curves and a face mask.

The photo showed Carter — who is the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson — striking a casual pose while standing on a sidewalk. She stood in front of large potted plants while facing the camera. She kicked her hips to the right and placed the left foot in front of the opposite leg, in a way that enhanced her natural curves. Carter took her left hand to her face while allowing the opposite arm to rest by her side.

Carter rocked a two-piece set that boasted a striking leopard print in dark brown against a salmon pink background. It included a pair of shorts made of spandex, which clung to her body and outlined her hips. They sat above her belly button, hugging her waist and showcasing the contrast between her slender midriff and lower body.

She paired it with a matching crop top with thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. It had a simple neckline that offered a good amount of coverage. The top also featured a sturdy bottom elastic that appeared to give it good support. Carter revealed that the suit was from Gata Apparel.

Carter completed her look with a black textured face mask and a large pair of sunglasses. She kept her accessorizes simple, wearing just a silver pendant necklace.

Carter wore her raven hair parted in the middle and styled down in straight strands.

In the caption, she indicated that she was staying fit and masked up. Within a few hours, the post has garnered more than 55,000 likes and over 390 comments. Her fans used the occasion to express their admiration for Carter, while complimenting her outfit and beauty.

“Looking good sis,” one user wrote.

“The most gorgeous woman on my social media,” replied another admirer.

“Looking good on this beautiful day,” a third one chimed in.

“That natural body and beauty [fire] [heart-eyes emoji] [face blowing heart kiss] @colormenae keep shining Queen,” added a fourth user.

Carter often rocks outfits that highlight her curvy beauty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another post in which she sported a light purple set, which looked to be a romper. It included spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. The bottoms of her outfit cut off high on her thighs. She also wore a maxi cardigan that billowed out around her calves. Carter accessorized her look with a gold necklace with a large golden “R” pendant and a bracelet.