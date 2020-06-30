Cindy Prado Says She’s ‘Here For A Good Time’ In Skimpy Pink Bikini On Instagram

Cindy Prado took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share her latest mantra. The model posted a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a barely-there pink bikini that put her insanely muscular abs on display as she posed outside. In the caption, Cindy said that she’s “here for a good time.”

The photos showed Cindy both outside by a large patio set and in an elegant living room with her dog. According to the post’s geotag, the images were snapped in Laguna Beach, California. It looked to be a cloudy day, but that didn’t stop Cindy from rocking her swimwear both inside and outside.

Cindy’s ensemble featured a rectangular top with thin strings on her shoulders and a cut-out at the center of her chest. The tiny cups did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out beneath a tie in the front.

Cindy’s rock-hard six-pack was on show between her top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to flaunt her flat tummy, while the sides tied up high on her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Cindy’s long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

Cindy accessorized her outfit with a silver necklace, hoop earrings, and a pair of round sunglasses. She appeared to be mostly makeup-free except for some orange lipstick. Cindy styled her brunette-blond hair down in luscious waves.

In the first two photos, Cindy stood on the patio in front of a long table and chairs. She kept her toes pointed, which elongated her pins. She also pushed one hip out to the side and flexed her tummy muscles to further show off her figure.

The other two photos showed Cindy in the entry way to a fully-furnished living room. She walked along the wooden floor and approached the camera. The final photo showed her standing in front of the camera, standing on one hip as she leaned her head to the side and stared with a confused expression.

Cindy’s post garnered more than 7,000 likes and just over 100 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You are stunning,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Pure fire!!” another user agreed.

“Rockin’ body girllll,” a third follower wrote.

Cindy always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post, the babe wore a skintight maxi dress as she cooked dinner, which her followers loved.