Casey Costelloe Gets Soaking Wet While Wearing A Clinging Red Bikini In Africa

Casey Costelloe treated her fans to yet another steamy Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The blond bombshell showed some skin while revealing the caption of the photo that she was visiting Africa when the picture was snapped.

In the sexy shot, Casey looked hotter than ever as she rocked a clinging red bikini. The wet bathing suit top exposed her ample cleavage and showed off her muscular arms and shoulders as well.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist and put her long, lean legs on full display. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a chain and pendant around her neck and bracelets on her wrist.

Casey sat in the water with her knees bent for the photo. She arched her back and placed both of her hands in the ocean while smiling for the camera. In the background of the pic, a large rock formation and a cloudy blue sky could be seen.

Casey had her long blond hair slicked back behind her head as the wet strands fell down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as minimal eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink gloss on her lips.

Casey’s 803,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 14,000 likes within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 350 remarks on the photo.

“You are perfect,” one follower declared.

“Love that bikini babe,” another stated.

“Cute,” a third social media user wrote.

“Stunning sparkling beautiful mysterious miracle,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s most often spotted sporting tiny bathing suits in her posts. However, she’s also been known to rock racy lingerie and tight workout gear as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a scanty white bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that post has earned more than 9,000 likes and over 280 comments.