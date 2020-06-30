Donald Trump’s ‘White Power’ Retweet Stayed Up For Hours Because WH Reportedly Couldn’t Reach Him At Golf Club

President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters shouting “white power” at anti-Trump protesters on Sunday morning. The tweet stayed up for hours, causing a “five-alarm fire” in the White House, and one official says the reason it remained up for more than three hours is that officials couldn’t get ahold of him on the golf course to delete it, as NBC News reveals.

The video showed a parade of Trump supporters driving down a road in Florida in golf carts. Many of them had signs supporting the president and his re-election bid. Lining the parade of golf carts were several anti-Trump protesters holding up signs and shouting messages against the president.

As one cart proceeded down the route, the man driving shouted “white power” several times. The video was retweeted by Trump and he commented with thank you for the support from his fans.

The message was immediately met with an intense backlash from those who accused the president of spreading racist and hateful messages. Despite the widespread concern from those both in and out of the government, the video stayed on Trump’s official page reaching his 82 million followers for over three hours before he eventually deleted it.

Now, two White House officials say that the reason the video remained for so long is that they couldn’t reach the president while he was at his golf club in Virginia. Several aides also reportedly tried to reach deputy chief of staff Dan Scovino to ask him to delete the retweet, but were unable to reach him, either.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

After several hours, officials were able to contact the president and he agreed to remove the tweet. The White House later said that Trump had retweeted the message because he didn’t hear the person say “white power” and wanted to show support for his followers.

“White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and senior adviser Jared Kushner were among those trying to contain the fallout. McEnany said Monday that Trump had watched the video before retweeting it but didn’t hear his supporter say ‘white power,'” NBC wrote.

The entire situation has apparently caused those in Trump’s circle to be more cautious.

“Officials said the president gets a deluge of content from aides and allies, with one of them saying the ‘white power’ incident was a ‘lesson to all of us in the White House to be more aware of what’s out there,'” NBC noted.