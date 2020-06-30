Brazilian Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In Tiny Neon Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima showed off her insane figure to her 4 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, June 30, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself rocking a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The Brazilian fitness model sizzled in a neon pink two-piece bathing suit that enhanced her tan complexion. Her bottoms were very small, consisting mainly of G-string that bared her glutes. She pulled the thin straps high on her sides, exposing a set of tan lines on her hips. Her matching top seemingly had rectangular cups that attached two two thin straps, at the top and the bottom, that went around her back.

Lima wore her blond highlighted hair styled down in luscious waves that fell against her back. She also appeared to be wearing a bit of mascara and bronzer. In her caption, Lima indicated that her swimsuit was from her own line, Brukinis, and that the pictures were taken by Malibu-based photographer Chris Allen. According to the geotag, the shoot took place in Los Angeles, California.

The slideshow captured Lima striking a sultry pose while outdoors. Both shots showed her standing next to a low wall, on which she placed both hands as she leaned forward. She had her back turned toward the camera, arching her back in a way that made her toned booty pop. She was in a three-quarter stance with the front leg propped forward, helping to accentuate the curves of her lower body. Both photos were similar, with the only difference being the angle of her head. In both, she had her eyes closed and lips slightly parted.

Within just a half hour, the photo has attracted more than 17,300 likes and upwards of 200 comments, and it will surely continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours. Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her good looks and to share their admiration for her.

“This was my morning espresso shot of fitness inspiration girl yes!” one user raved.

“Yas so sun kissed,” said another fan.

“Wow!! What a body!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“Amazing photograph…. like a Greek Goddess rising from the depths,” added a fourth admirer.

Lima is no stranger to showing off her body — and bikinis from her collection — on her Instagram page. On Monday, June 29, she posted another example in which she sported a blue two-piece that was just as skimpy, as The Inquisitr has noted. She was photographed while sitting down on a ledge in front of a blue-tiled wall. The top boasted rectangular cups and included several thin straps that tied around her neck and back. Her tiny matching bottoms were barely visible.