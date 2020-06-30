Kelsie Jean Smeby Looks Smoking Hot While Posing In A Bright Red String Bikini

Kelsie Jean Smeby went full bombshell in a recent Instagram upload on Monday. The gorgeous model let it all hang out as she rocked a racy outfit for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Kelsie looked smoking hot as she sported a bright red string bikini. The top clung tightly to her chest while showcasing her abundant cleavage and putting her muscular arms and shoulders in the spotlight.

The matching bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a dark band around her wrist.

Kelsie posed in front of a plain white wall with her legs apart. She pushed her hip to the side and arched her back a bit as she placed one finger in her mouth and used her other hand to tug at her bikini bottoms as she gave a flirty smile into the lens.

Kelsie wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The styled the brunette locks in voluminous curls that were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a stunning makeup look. The application appeared to include thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with bold red lipstick on her plump pout.

Kelsie’s 679,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap. The post garnered more than 13,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 280 messages during that time.

“Gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Hot tamale,” another wrote.

“Babe alert,” a third comment read.

“You always rock it,” a fourth social media user remarked.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in racy outfits. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight dresses in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie Jean recently piqued the interest of her loyal followers when she posed in a tiny string bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, the post has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 340 comments.