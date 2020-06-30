Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Admits ‘I Got Mad Today’ As Her Husband’s Coronavirus Battle Continues

Amanda Kloots showed her vulnerable side Monday night as she shared some updates on her husband Nick Cordero’s ongoing coronavirus battle. Rather than share videos showing her verbally giving updates as she usually does, Amanda posted several slides of text to her Instagram stories to fill everybody in on how the day had gone.

Over the weekend, Amanda detailed that Nick had been doing okay. However, she explained, he continued to be stuck in a cycle of one thing after another going wrong. She said she was optimistic that this week would be a good one, but it sounded like three months of this that she’s been navigating got to her on Monday.

“I had a hard day today. I cried all day basically. I got mad today too. I got mad at God,” Amanda acknowledged.

She admitted that she felt bad after the outburst she had, but she also said that it all needed to come out. Amanda questioned why God couldn’t throw them something good, as she had been praying and had a large army of supporters doing the same.

As Amanda’s series of Instagram stories continued, she pointed out that believing in God doesn’t mean she couldn’t question why things were happening.

“I was taught that it is ok to question things in life. I think in being brave enough to say it out loud actually acknowledges the fear that you have deep down inside you,” she detailed.

Nick’s wife wrote that it was impossible not to have a deep fear about this situation. She had previously talked about how hard she had been praying, noting that sometimes prayers were not answered in the way one hoped to see. Despite believing that, it sounded as if all these worries and big feelings came to a head on Monday and Amanda needed an opportunity to let it all out.

“I broke big time today; at home, at the hospital in front of doctors and while sitting next to Nick. I couldn’t keep it together,” she wrote.

Amanda pointed out that Monday was Day 89 of this battle for her family. Nick was admitted to the ICU at the end of March, not even knowing at that point that he had COVID-19.

Until a week ago, Amanda could not even visit Nick in person. She has often managed to maintain a very positive attitude, but she was honest in these latest updates about admitting that she can’t always stay that way.

“I acknowledge the day I had. It’s ok. It’s ok to cry, to get mad and say it’s not fair. I will keep my faith and keep asking for miracles. I will put my armour back on and walk taller tomorrow,” Amanda said.

She admitted that she broke on Monday, but that she’d be back Tuesday determined to keep fighting for Nick. Amanda ended the updates by writing that God didn’t expect her, or anyone else, to be perfect.

Nick’s coronavirus battle is now on Day 90 since he entered the ICU at Cedars-Sinai hospital. Amanda has been determined to see her husband recover and rejoin his family at home, but it is clear this journey still has a long way to go.