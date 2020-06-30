Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Incredible Body In Multiple Bikinis At Tulum’s Jungle Gym

Yanita Yancheva has a fabulous figure that makes bikinis look good. On Tuesday, she thrilled her Instagram followers with a post that showed her flaunting her fit physique in not one, but two skimpy bikinis while she spent time at the Jungle Gym in Tulum, Mexico.

The post consisted of a photo and a short video clip that captured the Bulgarian model posing in a white and a black bikini. Both were mirror selfies she took while she flaunted her curve among equipment at the gym, which was complete with bamboo walls and a sand floor.

Yanita wore a white bikini in the photo. The top had classic triangle-shaped cups with thin strings that wrapped around her neck. The bottoms are also revealing with a low-rise style.

The fitness model sat on a bench and faced the mirror, putting her curvaceous figure on display. The pose accentuated her hourglass shape. She smiled as she held the camera up to snap the photo. She sat with her back straight, showcasing her cleavage and chiseled abs.

Yanita parted her blond locks off-center and the sides were pulled back with a few tendrils framing her face. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup. She also sported a bold black polish on her nails.

For the video, Yanita stood in front of a mirror. Her black bikini top had sexy cut-out sections, which highlighted her cleavage. The bottoms featured a long strap that wrapped around her waist. the end hung down on the side of her thigh. She shifted her weight slightly, showing off her tight abs and toned thighs before turning sideways and giving her fans a nice look at her booty. She turned to face the mirror before flashing a smile.

The popular influencer wore her hair down in natural waves. She also appeared to be wearing a natural makeup look.

The post was a hit, with more than 17,000 of her admirers hitting the like button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

In the caption, she asked her followers which bikini they preferred.

Some of her admirers had a favorite, but it seemed many of her fans were too distracted by the photos to even read her caption. Instead, they gushed over both of the posts.

“OMG What Stunning Looking Gorgeous And Perfect,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Unbelievable body! So perfect!!!” a second commented read.

“One of the finest gems in the world…” quipped a third follower.

“You are a work of art,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Not too long ago, Yanita rocked a striped bikini while sitting beside a swimming pool.