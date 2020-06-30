Majority Of People Carrying The Coronavirus Don’t Spread It To Others, Research Shows

It's the 'superspreaders' that are responsible for most of the virus' spread.

The vast majority of people who are carrying the coronavirus don’t spread it to other people, The New York Times reported. Rather, it’s the few people who spread it to multiple others — the so-called “superspreaders” — that are responsible for most of the virus’ spread, and who are most concerning to health officials.

Epidemiologist Ben Althouse compares the spread of the coronavirus to starting a fire. A person could throw a match at a pile of kindling, and it might not start. A second match, a third match, and it still might not start. Then a fourth match, and it hits the right spot, and now there’s a fire.

Or in more real terms, scientists point to Italy. Looking at stored wastewater samples, scientists have determined that the virus was present in two Italian cities as early as December 18 — months before the severity of the pandemic became fully known. And yet at the time, Italian hospitals weren’t filled with dying COVID-19 patients like the would be months later.

By comparison, at a May 30 birthday party in Texas, one man reportedly infected 18 of his friends and family members with the virus: a so-called “super spreader event.”

“You can really go from thinking you’ve got things under control to having an out-of-control outbreak in a matter of a week,” said James Lloyd-Smith, a UCLA disease ecologist.

This type of variation in the way the disease is spread is seen in other contagious illnesses, too. The seasonal flu, for example, easily spreads from one person to the next, as a larger number of people infected with the pathogen enable its spread. Other diseases, such as measles, are prone to sudden flares — and indeed, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, infected individuals have caused “super spreader” outbreaks of the once-rare disease at places such as Disneyland.

Understanding how and why some people can carry the coronavirus without spreading it, while others can spread it to multiple other people, could be a key in slowing down the spread of the global pandemic.

For now, health officials believe that narrowing down places and situations in which super spreaders could cause outbreaks, and managing those situations, could help slow the spread of the virus. Examples of such places include bars and restaurants, for example, where a bartender or server could be a super spreader and infect dozens of customers. Bus drivers, nursing home workers, people housed in close quarters (such as prisons, military barracks, and dormitories) could also cause super-spreader events.

“By curbing the activities in quite a small proportion of our life, we could actually reduce most of the risk,” says epidemiologist Adam Kucharski.