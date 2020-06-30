Leah McSweeney Is Three Months Sober, ‘RHONY’ Star Calls Not Drinking ‘A Complete Gift’

The Real Housewives of New York City star, Leah McSweeney, is three months sober, according to a Page Six report Monday. The new reality star announced that she has stopped drinking during the quarantine. The Married to the Mob creator had previously been sober for nine years.

“Once COVID hit, I knew quarantining, and the way I drink would not work well together…to say the least,” Leah told the outlet.

The reality star shared that her decision to stop drinking has been beneficial in dealing with the stress of the current coronavirus pandemic. The fact that she was previously sober for a long time also helped Leah. The star had already been sober but started drinking again six months before joining the hit Manhattan-based reality show

“Not drinking during the pandemic has been a complete gift to me and the nine years of living booze free has made the transition much easier to deal with.”

The streetwear designer posted a photo on Instagram of a token given to her by her mentor celebrating the occasion. The bedazzled pink coin typically marks three years of sobriety but was passed along to celebrate the reality star’s three months without a drink. The actress explained that she hasn’t been able to attend meetings recently due to the coronavirus.

“Clearly there are no meetings to get my 90 day chip,” Leah explained in the comments.

The reality star’s sobriety does not count smoking pot into the equation. The 37-year-old mother of one admitted that she hadn’t smoked recently, although she considers the herb “medicinal” and so partaking is not off the table.

Leah was thankful for the support she has received since announcing her achievement, and the star explained the reason for her openness.

“I am so incredibly touched by the outpouring of love and support on social media. I want to remove the stigma and shame surrounding addiction and mental health issues as this is something I’ve been open about and will always continue to be.”

Her journey with sobriety was often featured during her time on The Real Housewives of New York City. Leah had sometimes come under fire from her co-stars that were not too happy with her antics when she was overserved while she admitted during the first episode of the season that her relationship with alcohol was a “weird” one.

Leah’s decision to start drinking again put a strain on her complicated relationship with her mother, Bunny McSweeney. Bunny briefly stopped speaking with Leah after hearing the news. The two have since mended fences and were seen dining together on the show.