Gabriella Abutbol Nearly Spills Out Of The Bottom Of Lace-Up Bikini Top

Gabriella modeled a tie-dye bikini with a number of details that made it unique.

Gabriella Abutbol flaunted her bombshell body in a flashy bikini that could barely contain her curves in her latest Instagram update. On Monday, the model shared a set of two smoking-hot photos with her 1.7 million followers, and her admirers couldn’t seem to get over how amazing she looked.

In the caption of her post, Gabriella revealed that her swimsuit was from the online retailer Fashion Nova. As she often does, she added a geotag to her post that didn’t reveal her location. Instead, she wrote the words “Hustle nation.” The model’s photo shoot took place outdoors on a patio in front of an array of lush verdant plants. The greenery gave her images a somewhat tropical vibe.

Gabriella posed on a padded lounger with a black-and-white floral pattern. She sat on the end of the piece of outdoor furniture with her legs spread. The model’s bikini featured a tie-dye print that was white and various shades of green. The design resembled churning ocean water.

Gabriella’s top had a lace-up front with stretchy white strings and silver eyelets. It also featured scallop trim and visible white zigzag stitching. The garment had thin spaghetti straps, which the model wore pulled down off her shoulders. She appeared to also have the top pulled up so that she revealed little cleavage up top. Instead, she exposed a significant amount of underboob.

The plunging waist of Gabriella’s matching bottoms was also scalloped. The garment had a somewhat loose fit, as evidenced by the way the fabric didn’t lay completely flat against her tan skin.

Gabriella’s bathing suit showcased her ample chest, tiny waist, and curvy hips. She further ensured that her eye-catching bikini was the main focus of her look by keeping her accessories simple. The only visible jewelry she wore was gold chain necklace.

Gabriella’s brunette hair was styled in soft waves. She appeared to wear makeup that included eyeliner and shimmery pink lipstick.

For her first photo, Gabriella posed with her left hand resting on her right shoulder so that her arm was across her chest. She gave the camera a teasing smile as she stared directly at it with her bright brown eyes. She had both of her hands behind her in the second shot, which provided a better view of her bathing suit top.

Gabriella’s pair of pictures has racked up over 54,000 likes and 300 comments as of this writing.

“Bro this bathing suit on you is NEXT LEVEL,” wrote model April Love Geary. “Looks like body paint. You’re so perfect.”

“Very beautiful lady and those eyes wow,” read another response to her post.

Gabriella also left her fans awestruck by modeling a strappy black bikini in another set of stunning snaps. She added a playful touch to that look by rocking a cowboy hat with her bathing suit.