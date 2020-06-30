‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Reunites With Brady, A Shocking Guest Arrives At The Wedding

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, June 30, 2020 reveal that the drama from Monday’s episode will continue.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) get busted spying on the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

Kristen recently fled Salem with the couple’s baby girl, Rachel Isabella, in order to stay out of jail. Kristen is currently trying to escape attempted murder charges after stabbing Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) in the chest.

Brady helped her go on the run, but it meant that he had to lose his family in the process. This week, Kristen sneaked back into Salem in order to have some quality time with her best friend Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

The two women have been through a lot together, and Kristen wanted to be there for Lani on her wedding day. After the pair caught up, Kristen found Brady in the park and couldn’t help sneak a peek at what he was doing. However, he immediately noticed her.

On Tuesday, the couple will finally be reunited and it will be a great moments for the fans who love the pair together. However, the reunion may be short lived. Kristen can’t stay in Salem with murder charges hanging over her.

Elsewhere in Salem, Lani’s wedding to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) won’t be without drama. Lani’s mother, Debra collapsed and clutched her heart in Monday’s cliffhanger. However, spoilers suggest that the wedding will also get a shocking surprise guest.

Many fans believe that Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will come busting into the wedding. She’ll likely hold a grudge against Lani for shooting and killing her son, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) over two years ago, and she may chose Lani’s wedding day in order to get her revenge.

Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will be furious that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) was found innocent of poisoning his wife, Abigail Deveraux (Kate Mansi). The pair will face off yet again as they spew insults back and forth about the situation while adding fuel to their hatred for one another.

In addition, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will run into his former wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). The couple will share a nice moment together. Hope was recently there for Rafe when he lost custody of his son, David. The pair share a great affection for one another, and their friendship continues to grow despite their divorce.