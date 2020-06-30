Ryan Seacrest Hits The Beach With Rumored New Girlfriend, ‘Mystery Woman’ Yet To Be Identified

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' star was spotted with a new blond date in Mexico.

Ryan Seacrest spent time with a mystery lady on the beach in Mexico days before his rep confirmed his split from his on-and-off girlfriend, Shayna Taylor. The 45-year-old Live with Kelly and Ryan star hit the beach with an unidentified blond date after he jetted to Cabo San Lucas for a weekend getaway with a group of wealthy friends.

In new photos posted by The Daily Mail, a shirtless Ryan, 45, was seen lounging in the sun at a Mexican resort with the pretty blonde, who wore a white two-piece swimsuit, sunglasses, and a sun hat.

In another photo, the two were pictured holding hands as they rested on side-by-side lounge chairs by the pool.

While he traveled to Mexico on a private jet with a group, the newly single Ryan reportedly spent most of his time one-on-one with his new mystery woman as they got cozy in the tropical setting.

“He spent the whole time with his new lady at their private villa,” a source told E! News of the Live! star’s “romantic” trip.

The insider added that Ryan didn’t let anything distract him as he spent time with his date during the trip.

“Ryan looked relaxed and was able to just sit and chat,” the insider dished. “He didn’t have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl.”

The E! source also noted that Ryan and the mystery lady left together at the end of their stay at the resort.

There’s no denying that Ryan’s new lady also bears a strong resemblance to his 28-year-old ex. Indeed, the American Idol host appears to have a “type.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty images

On social media, fans speculated about the timing of Ryan’s breakup announcement, which took place after he was photographed on the beach with a new woman. While Seacrest’s rep said the couple split “some time ago,” it was just this month that Shayna showed off the kitchen of the Venice Beach, California, home she shared with Ryan in a spread for People.

“Wow okay, Ryan!” one Twitter commenter wrote of the timing of the breakup news just after his romantic vacation photos with a new blond leaked online.

Shayna has not publicly commented on the breakup news.

Before his rollercoaster romance with Shayna, which was on-and-off for nearly eight years, Ryan was in a serious relationship with another pretty blonde with a great figure — Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough.