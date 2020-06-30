Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary: ‘How Did I Get So Lucky?’

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco posted a sweet new tribute to Instagram celebrating her two year wedding anniversary with husband Karl Cook. The pair got engaged in November 2017 and tied the knot seven months later in a stunning ceremony in San Diego.

“How did I get so lucky?” Cuoco asked in the caption for her post, which included four throwback pictures from their wedding day.

The first photo was a classic black and white shot of the pair, with Cook resting his arm around Cuoco’s shoulders, as they smiled among guests. Meanwhile, Cuoco stunned a sleeveless wedding gown with a large skirt and matching cape.

The second photo was a sweet color photograph of the two of them smiling at one another while they appeared to be embracing during a slow-dance.

In the third picture, Cook and Cuoco looked to be doubled over in laughter while on the dance floor. Cuoco was dressed in a different wedding outfit, this time a fitted lace jumpsuit with long sleeves and low back detail.

Last but not least, the final picture showed the couple with their hands flat against one another’s while posing in front of horse stables. The location was fitting considering the actress’s love of horses and her husband’s occupation as a professional equestrian.

In her caption, Cuoco showered her husband with compliments, specifically referencing his unwavering love and support.

“I LOVE YOU and I LOVE US!!!!!” the actress sweetly concluded in her message.

Fans of the Flight Attendant star loved the quadruple-post update, and her six million followers awarded the upload close to 140,000 likes and more than 830 comments.

“Happy anniversary. Wishing you a lifetime together and so much more happiness,” one fan wrote, emphasizing the sentiment with a number of pink heart emoji.

“Wishing you both many more years of happiness,” echoed a second, along with a smiling face and thumbs up symbol.

Many other comments wished the couple either a “happy anniversary” or offered the pair a congratulations.

Cuoco, who had been married once before, has often talked about her loving relationship with Cook. One aspect of their relationship which has raised eyebrows is the fact that the two continue to live apart. However, Cuoco has insisted that the unusual living arrangements works best for the pair.

“I have the best relationship with Karl. We are so happy,” she explained (via USA Today).

“But we have separate lives and then our lives come together and he’s so supportive of me. He lets me be me, and I let him be him,” she concluded.