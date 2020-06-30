Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Her Fit Figure In Booty Shorts

In her latest Instagram post, Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers by showing off her fit figure in a pair of printed booty shorts that left little to the imagination. The fitness coach shared two sizzling snaps in the sexy workout gear.

The pictures were taken at Infamous Fitness Studio, as the geotag indicated, a gym in Florida. Yaslen posed in front of a wall with cinder blocks painted a deep charcoal hue and shiny industrial metal towards the lower portion of the wall. Yaslen’s figure, however, remained the focal point of the snap.

She rocked an activewear ensemble from the brand CLS Sportswear, who she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The sports bra was a navy blue hue, and had a low-cut neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. The bra ended just below her bust, leaving her flat stomach exposed.

She paired the simple yet sexy sports bra with booty shorts in a subtle printed pattern. The waistband of the shorts was a solid gray shade, and came to just below her belly button. The remainder of the garment was a printed grey-and-white pattern, and the fabric clung to every inch of her sculpted curves. Her toned legs were on full display in the revealing look.

Yaslen’s blond locks were blown out in a sleek style rather than her usual curls, and a few strands fell in front of her eye as she posed seductively for the snap. She placed one hand on her waist and gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

For the second snap, Yaslen switched things up and made a silly face, sticking her tongue out between her teeth. She also raised one of her hands, flashing a peace sign at the camera as she continued to flaunt her curves. She didn’t include any accessories beyond a simple necklace that hung down her chest, ending just above her cleavage.

Her followers loved the post, and it racked up over 17,200 likes and 193 comments within one hour of going live.

“Incredible gorgeous babe,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji including flame emoji.

“Banging legs,” another added, captivated by that particular portion of her physique.

“Your outfit is so amazing and you always have the best pictures,” a third follower commented.

Whether she’s in activewear or casual attire, Yaslen loves to flaunt her fit physique. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a double update in which she wore a sexy crop top and a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes that left little to the imagination.