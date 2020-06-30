Hope Beel Sizzles In Yellow Bikini While Cooling Off Under Outdoor Shower

Hope Beel looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update, which saw her cooling off under an outdoor shower. She wore a neon yellow bikini while she beat the heat in Tulum, Mexico.

The Texas-based model’s post consisted of two pictures that featured her getting soaking wet as water fell upon her body. She looked gorgeous as she posed seductively among palm trees.

Hope’s two-piece swimsuit popped against her bronze, glistening skin. Her bikini top featured a low-cut neckline, and the bottoms had side straps that sat high on her hips.

The first snap in the update captured Hope from a side view as she stood under the shower. She struck a provacative pose as she arched her back and pulled on the sides of her bikini bottoms. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes while her lips were parted in a sultry manner. The pose gave her followers a nice look at her side boob, flat abs and the feminine curve of her hips. It also highlighted her slender midsection.

In the second snapshot, more of the front of Hope’s body was visible. It not only showed off more of her bikini, but it also gave her the opportunity to showcase her incredible figure. She stood with one leg slightly forward, emphasizing her curvy hips and toned thighs. Her ample chest was on display as well as her chiseled abs. the model’s head was back and her eyes were closed as she appeared enjoy the refreshing shower.

Hope’s wet hair was slicked back on her head. As for makeup, she appeared to be wearing a smoky eye shadow, thick eyelashes, blush on her cheeks, and a rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, Hope credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

There seemed to be little doubt that her admirers were loving the post.

Dozens of them took a moment to compliment Hope on the titillating snaps.

“You are so sexy and so beautiful with this dream body,” wrote one follower.

“When u got a hot body like that, cooling off outside is necessary,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Wow Hope you look very nice sexy hot and beautiful in that bikini amazing pictures,” commented a third admirer.

“I am convinced you were put on this earth to be a goddess!!!” quipped a fourth fan.

