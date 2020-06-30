Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Tiny Shorts & A Sports Bra

“The World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain thrilled her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap that showcased her sculpted physique. Lauren didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she stood in a kitchen with several items on the countertops and white cabinets.

The focal point of the shot was Lauren’s chiselled figure, which was on full display in a skimpy ensemble. On top, Lauren rocked a simple yet sexy black sports bra with a scoop neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. Thick black straps stretched over her shoulders, and the sports bra exposed her chiselled abs and toned arms and shoulders. The sports bra featured gold lettering on one breast, but was otherwise a sleek, simple style.

She paired the sports bra with tiny shorts that barely covered anything at all. The shorts sat low on her hips, leaving plenty of her stomach on display, and had a white drawstring waist. Lauren left the strings untied, however, allowing them to dangle down for a casual vibe.

The shorts were crafted from a gray fabric with white trim, and appeared to have some lettering along the hem of one side. Though the photo was cropped just below Lauren’s knees, so not all of her legs were visible, her muscular thighs were on full display.

Lauren’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and her tresses looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. She placed both hands in her pockets as she posed in a way that accentuated her fit figure.

Lauren’s beauty look was minimal, but accentuated her naturally stunning features to perfection. She had what appeared to be a soft pink lip gloss on her parted lips, and long lashes paired with bold brows to draw attention to her gorgeous blue eyes.

In the caption of the post, Lauren encouraged her followers to check out a fitness program she was working on. Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 20,300 likes within 12 hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 142 comments from her eager fans.

“I wanna look like this #goals,” one follower commented.

“I’ve done her challenge. It’s very motivating with results. You just have to do it,” another fan added, speaking to Lauren’s skill as a trainer.

“Lauren you look fantastic,” a third fan wrote, followed by a duo of heart emoji.

“You’re such an inspiration,” another remarked.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren showed off her post-baby body in a casual ensemble. She rocked a pair of jeans and a floral off-the-shoulder crop top as she posed outdoors with a huge smile on her face.