‘Mythbusters’ Star Adam Savage Sued By Sister Miranda Pacchiana For Alleged Sexual Abuse

Television star Adam Savage is reportedly being sued by his sister, Miranda Pacchiana, for alleged sexual abuse. The former Mythbusters co-host faces a lawsuit in Westchester Supreme Court based on allegations from when the two were children in the 1970s, according to The New York Post.

Savage was born in 1967, and grew up with his family in Sleepy Hollow, New York. He was the 5th of 6 children; his four older siblings (two older brothers and two older sisters from his parents’ previous marriages), and a younger sister from both of his parents.

That younger sister, Miranda Pacchiana, is now 51-years-old. And in a lawsuit filed Tuesday, she claims that her older brother repeatedly raped her when he was a young boy and she a young girl.

“Beginning in or about 1976 and continuing until approximately 1979, Adam Savage, would repeatedly rape Miranda Pacchiana and force oral sex upon her, and forced Miranda to perform oral sex on him, along with other forms of sexual abuse,” the lawsuit reads in part.

Pacchiana further claims that Savage treated the sexual abuse as a game, and gave himself the nickname “the raping blob.”

Specifically, she says that when Adam was between the ages of 9 and 12, and she between the ages of 7 and 10, Savage would force her onto a bed and anally rape her.

In her blog, Pacchiana, who is now a social worker living in Connecticut, wrote that when she went to her family with her allegations against her brother, she lost her family.

“I assumed my family members would share my desire to examine what had gone wrong in our home and pursue a path toward healing together. I was sadly mistaken,” she wrote.

She noted that, though her family believed her, they acted as if the abuse didn’t matter; that they brushed the abuse under the rug; and they acted as if she was the one who was in the wrong for having brought it up.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, how much money Ms. Pacciana is seeking in damages. Her lawyer, Jordan Merson, said in a statement that the lawsuit is “the first step in the direction of healing and justice.”

Savage cannot be criminally charged in relation to these alleged acts, as the statute of limitations has long since passed. However, a New York law, the New York Child Victims Act, allows victims of sexual abuse to civilly sue their alleged abusers after the statute of limitations has expired.