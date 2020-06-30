NeNe Leakes & Heather Dubrow Have Projects In Development With E!

NeNe Leakes and Heather Dubrow have projects in development with E!, Deadline reported on Monday. The two housewives have separate shows in the works with sister network to Bravo. Heather will partner with her husband, Terry Dubrow, on a relationship show while NeNe will host an interactive competition show with her pal, Brad Goreski.

NeNe and Brad’s show is tentatively titled Glam Squad Showdown. The competition-style show will have two teams go head-to-head to makeover an audience member. Each week, the groups consisting of hairstylists, makeup artists, and wardrobe consultants will work together to create the best transformation. The winning team will receive money for a charity of their choice as well as significant bragging rights.

NeNe and Brad will serve as hosts for the interactive show program. The pair previously worked together on the E! Network show, Fashion Police.

The new show has been labeled a comedic beauty competition produced by Shed Media. The production company is the same company that produces The Real Housewives of New York City and the reality show that featured Brad, It’s A Brad Brad World. Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson will serve as executive producers of the Glam Squad Showdown.

Heather and Terry have created a new show tentatively titled The Seven Year Stitch. In it, the couple will help other committed pairs to reignite the spark in their relationships. Heather and Terry will enlist counselors to tackle any emotional issues, celebrity fitness trainers to get them in shape, and even plastic surgeons to make any physical changes. There was no confirmation on whether or not Terry would be completing any of the work. Terry is an Orange County, California-based plastic surgeon who partners with Dr. Paul Nassif on the show, Botched. Heather and Terry will work with the couples for seven weeks to make significant changes. The pair are not just starring in the show; they will also act as executive producers along with Dave Caplan. Trooper Entertainment will produce the show.

The announcement of NeNe’s new project comes as the reality star has yet to sign on for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. As The Inquisitrpreviously reported, NeNe has reportedly been asked back to the popular reality show. However, she is waiting for more money while working to figure out her future, which may include some new projects.

“NeNe just wants a fair deal for her and to get what she feels she’s worth. Yes it’s about money, but it’s also about what direction she wants her career to go in right now because she is discussing other things. These projects wouldn’t prevent her from doing Housewives, though,” according to a Hollywood Life source.