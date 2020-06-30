Britney Spears Rocks A Crop Top And Tiny Shorts In Bizarre ‘Freestyle’ Dance Video

Britney's odd and sweaty video brought in over 51,000 comments.

Britney Spears proved her body is still in impeccable shape in a somewhat bizarre new dance video shared to her Instagram account this week. The mom of two showed off her moves in two clips posted to her account on Monday, June 29, which featured her as she moved her body to the sounds of Nelly Furtado and Timberland’s “Say It Right” and Billie Eilish’s “I Love You”.

The legendary pop superstar began the video, which can be seen below, by popping her body and bending forwards before she rolled her hands and swivelled her hips while she spun around to show off her lower back tattoo.

Britney — who recently lip-synced along to “Baby Got Back” with her boyfriend Sam Asghari in another video shared to social media — swung her head back and forth as she swished her blond hair, which was tied up into a very loose bun that had almost all dropped out.

She turned her back to the camera and continued to shimmy her hips backwards and forwards to the beat.

The “Gimme More” singer even disappeared part way through the clip before she then skipped back towards the camera from her living room with both hands up in the air. She appeared to prop the camera up to film herself, rather than having someone else shoot the clip.

In the second video contained in the upload, Britney sultrily sashayed her hips and spun around in a circle on the tiles while she mouthed along the words to the Billie track with her blond, sweaty bangs over her face.

Britney’s whole body glistened with sweat as she showed off her dance skills, which she confirmed in the caption she’d made up on the spot.

She told her 24.5 million followers how much she loves to dance “freestyle” and noted that she used her “body to speak for me.” She also added that she shot the clips the night before on Sunday, June 28.

As for her ensemble, the “Mood Ring” singer showed off plenty of her fit body. She rocked a black racer back Calvin Klein sports bra with a white trim, which she paired with very tiny red and black flannel short shorts that she appeared to roll up at the waist to make them even smaller to flaunt her toned torso.

The comments section of the upload was full of praise for the star.

“You are so amazing queen!!! Love it,” one Instagram user commented.

“Nailed it Britney,” another comment read.

But while some fans encouraged the superstar, others were left a little more confused by her dramatic freestyle moves.

“I’m worried,” one person commented.

“Someone please check on [Britney] and take her phone,” another said.

The video has received over 51,000 comments and has been viewed more than 759,400 times.

But this is far from the first time one of Britney’s Instagram uploads has divided fans.

The star has become pretty famous for her erratic and often random social media activity, and even filmed herself while she played peekaboo with the camera in a red crop top and hot pants last month.