Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In Sexy Backless Dress

Alexa Collins knows how to rock just about any look, and she delights her Instagram followers regularly with snapshots that feature her wearing everything from bikinis to lingerie. On Tuesday, she looked dropped-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram post, which saw her wearing an incredibly sexy backless dress. The update included several photos of the Miami-based model rocking the number while posing inside.

Alexa’s chic dress was a mermaid style made from a white silky fabric that hugged her curves. It had a halter-style neck and an open back.

The post consisted of five snapshots that captured Alexa striking different poses. Two of the pictures saw her from behind at a side angle. One of those images showed Alexa holding her hair up while looking out a window with the hem of the dress splayed on the floor around her. The shot showed ff her shapely shoulders and back. The other picture showed the model while she stood with one hand on her hip as she flaunted her curvy backside. The pose also gave her fans a peek at her side boob.

Another snap captured Alexa from the front at a side angle as she posed with her arms crossed in front. She flaunted her flat abs while she gave the camera a sultry look.

Alexa turned up the heat in the fourth photo, which saw her from behind as she stood next to a bathroom counter with her back arched. She gazed at her reflection in the mirror while she leaned her hands on the counter. The back of the dress was unzipped, showing off the cures of her back and and the top of her booty.

The last image caught the popular influencer from the front. She held one hand close to her face as she looked at the camera. Her lips were slightly parted and her bangs fell over part of her face. The pose highlighted her stunning hourglass figure.

Alexa’s blond locks were styled with a deep side part, and she wore them loose. Her makeup application appeared to include smoky eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, and a nude gloss on her lips.

The model’s followers were thrilled with the post, and many took a moment to give it some love.

“That’s a stunning set of photographs,” one admirer commented.

“Absolutely Beautiful!! Love you in that White dress!!” gushed a second fan.

“Very very beautiful @alexacollins you are a truly blessing,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“You make that dress look amazing!” a fourth fan chimed in.