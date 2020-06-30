Jessica Bartlett Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Bandeau Bikini

Jessica Bartlett shared yet another tantalizing photo with her 892,000 Instagram followers. The model took to the social media site to show off her bombshell curves in a tiny black two-piece swimsuit.

The geotag for the post indicated that Jessica was in Miami, Florida. The place she was in looked like a resort. She was seen standing in front of a sliding glass door, and the reflection showed a glimpse of the swimming pool. She did a sultry pose that perfectly showcased her insanely fit physique. While placing her left thigh over the other, she grabbed a few strands of hair with her left hand. The model looked directly into the camera with a closed-lip smile on her face.

Jessica wore a skimpy bikini set with a bandeau-style top. It featured cut-outs in the middle, which exposed a great deal of her décolletage. The snug garment squeezed her enormous breasts — which made her ample cleavage look more evident. The piece was cut too small that it failed to cover her bust entirely. As a result, her underboob was on full display.

She sported matching bottoms, which sat low on her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. A lot of viewers gushed over her flat stomach and chiseled abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments.

Jessica wore her dark hair down and styled in loose waves. Its long strands hung over her shoulder and back. She sported a couple of accessories, including a thin necklace, a ring, and a bangle. For the occasion, she enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear an eyeshadow that made her blue eyes pop, black eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She presumably applied a light dusting of pink blush on her cheeks and pink lipstick on her lips.

In the caption, Jessica wrote something about the reflections in the mirror. Some fans were eager to know the brand of her swimwear. Unfortunately, she didn’t share any details about her attire.

The new update proved to be popular with her online admirers. In less than a day, the post has gained more than 73,400 likes and upwards of 1,800 comments. Users of the popular photo-sharing app took to the comments section to praise her beautiful facial features and body, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Those bikini strings are holding on for dear life,” a follower wrote.

“Could you take a break? The scale only goes to 10,” another fan commented.

“I’m in love with those eyes. Gorgeous!” a third social media user added.

“Beautiful and perfect,” gushed a fourth admirer.