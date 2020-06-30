Rosanna Arkle Goes Braless In Cropped Hoodie & High-Cut Undies On Instagram

Rosanna Arkle turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Monday evening. The model shared a photo on her feed where she showed off her curvy figure in a cropped hoodie and a pair of high-cut underwear. Rosanna’s all-black ensemble left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

Rosanna looked casual yet sexy in her long-sleeved crop top, which had white lettering across the front. The hoodie cut off at the base of her bust, so fans could see that the babe opted to skip a bra. Her underboob slipped out and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction as she moved.

Of course, Rosanna’s flat, toned tummy was also exposed beneath the hoodie. She paired the top with a seamless black thong. The waistband of the undies came up to her belly button and hugged her curves closely. Her long, lean legs were perfectly framed by the thong’s high cuts.

Rosanna wore what looked to be a black sleeve over one knee. Her only other accessory was a ring on one finger. The babe also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be blush, highlighter, smoky gray eyeshadow, and a bright red, shiny color on her full lips. Her ash blond hair was styled down in beautiful waves, which she pulled over her forehead.

Rosanna sat on a concrete floor and leaned against a worn brick wall. A source of light shone down on her from somewhere off-camera, causing her tan skin to glow. She spread her but pulled one ankle in close to her body. Rosanna arched her back and lifted one hand behind her head, causing her hoodie to ride up on one side and expose her abs and chest. The mode leaned her head back and closed her eyes as she parted her lips.

Rosanna’s post garnered more than 28,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“This is stunning,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Honeyyyy you kill me,” another user added.

“Omg you’re pure perfection super stunning,” a third follower wrote.

“Your entire body is flawless baby,” a fourth fan said.

Rosanna’s fans know that she can rock any look, from casual to dressy. Earlier this week, she went for the latter vibe in a tight-fitting black dress and strappy heels as she posed for a mirror selfie.