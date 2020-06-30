Laura Ingraham Tells Republicans To ‘Suit Up For Battle’, ‘It’s Time To Do Or Die’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham told her viewers on Monday night’s show to “suit up for battle,” and noted that, in this current political climate, “it’s time to do or die,” The Daily Beast reported.

Ingraham spent much on Monday night’s show, “The Ingraham Angle,” excoriating Republicans for their purported inaction these past few months, a period of time that has seen protests all across the country, some of which have turned violent.

“The past month demonstrates beyond a shadow of a doubt that the Democrats have become the party of chaos, lawlessness, and disorder,” she said.

She also accused Democrats of encouraging “rioting and looting” because “they hate our history, our traditions, and our way of life.” She further warned that Democrats not only want to defeat President Trump but that they want to change the country into something unrecognizable.

After warning that even more “chaos” is coming, she told her viewers that if they want to take love the country, Western civilization, and the rule of law, now is the time to take a stand.

“You must be willing to suit up for this battle… It is time to do or die!”

She also provided her viewers with examples of ways in which they could figuratively take a stand, such as at school board meetings, at town hall meetings, at parent-teacher conferences, and of course, at the ballot box.

Charles Norfleet / Getty Images

Ingraham also criticized the Republicans whom she accuses of not doing enough to combat the current political climate.

She noted that the day will come when the rioting and looting are done, law and order are restored, and “American heroes” will be celebrated again — seemingly referring to the myriad of statues that have been either forcibly toppled down by protesters, or moved by the municipalities that housed them.

When that day comes, she says, she and those like her will remember the Republicans who “deserted their colors when times got tough.”

We know who they are and they know who they are. And we will never forget them.”

Ingraham’s show has been a lightning rod for controversy for years now, and at times, her controversial statements have cost her sponsors. Earlier this month, for example, Ingraham seemingly came to the defense of Paul Nehlen, whom she praised as a defender of national sovereignty. Nehlen is also a prominent white supremacist and an advocate of terrorism, according to The Southern Poverty Law Center. According to Think Progress, photo-printing service Fracture cut ties with Ingraham after the incident.