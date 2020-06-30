Lindsey Vonn Lies On The Floor In A Sports Bra After Sweaty Workout Session

The retired Olympic athlete got down on the floor while she dripped with sweat.

Lindsey Vonn may be an Olympic athlete, but even she’s not immune to a little burnout after an energetic workout. The alpine ski racer, who retired last year, shared a video to her Instagram account this week which showed her flat on the floor after a seriously tough workout session with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson.

The talented 35-year-old shared the clip on Monday, June 29, and showed her as she laid on the ground in her skintight workout gear before she stuck her middle finger up to the camera.

The video began with a look at Lindsey as she proved that even though she’s retired, she’s most definitely not out of shape. She pushed a seriously heavy four-wheel trailer with several ropes, chains, and a basketball inside along the floor.

The uber-fit star — who recently posted a pretty risque topless shot in a pair of nude bikini bottoms on the social media site — was then heard panting and dropped to her knees before the clip showed her as she recovered on her back.

Lindsey dripped with sweat and her face, which was sans makeup to show off her obvious natural beauty, was a little red after the clearly tough workout.

“The agony of victory,” the person behind the camera, who was thought to be Gunnar, said.

As Lindsey lay on her back, she told him, “you win” while she flashed her seriously flat tummy and toned abs in a black crop-top style sports bra with a pair of patterned gray and black skin-tight cropped leggings.

The man behind the camera then asked if he should stop filming.

Lindsey bluntly repeated, “you win” and then flipped off the camera as she stayed on the ground.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis

But while she didn’t seem to be too pleased in the video, she did have a few nicer words for Gunnar in the caption of the new video.

She admitted that it never gets any easier to take on the trainer’s hard sessions, but did say that she knows she gets stronger every time. Lindsey then gave out a “thx” to Gunnar for continuing to push her to do her best as she tagged his account with a strong arm emoji.

Her latest upload has received over 18,200 likes and has been watched more than 171,000 times.

The video was shared shortly after Lindsey put all that working out to good use as she posted a sizzling shot of herself in a multi-coloured off the shoulder bikini last month.

She wowed in the photo, which showed her as she took a garden hose to her black car while her two adorable dogs looked on from inside.