Carl Reiner Dead, ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator & Star Dies At 98

Carl Reiner is dead. According to a recent TMZ report, the famous actor and director passed away at his Beverly Hills home on Monday evening in the company of loved ones. An icon of the entertainment industry, Reiner was responsible for creating and starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show, had over 400 credits to his name, and was the winner of nine Emmy awards.

Reiner Was An Accomplished Actor & Director

Robert Mora / Getty Images

Having cultivated a showbiz career spanning 70 years, Reiner accumulated credits in the fields of acting, directing, and producing. Considered by many to be a television pioneer for his work on ’50s programs such as Your Show of Shows and Caesar’s Hour — both variety shows — Reiner would become something of a household name when he launched the wildly successful Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s.

Reiner’s standout credits would extend beyond his creation and role in The Dick Van Dyke Show, however. He would go on to direct the seminal Steve Martin comedy The Jerk, as well as Oh, God!, All of Me, and Fatal Instinct. In the 2000s, Reiner would also make appearances in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen.

More recently, Reiner had participated in Dispatches from Quarantine from Silver Screen Studios on YouTube. In a short clip, Reiner reminisced about his childhood, his lengthy career, his wife and family, and his creative inspirations. Other participants in the same video series include notables such as Tommy Chong, Norman Lear, and Larry King.

Reiner Recently Attended Mel Brooks’ 94th Birthday Party, Showed Solidarity With Black Lives Matter

Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images

Longtime friends and creative collaborators, Reiner and fellow funnyman and director Mel Brooks recently got together to celebrate the latter’s 94th birthday. As The Forward details, the two entertainers — alongside Reiner’s daughter, Annie Reiner, and Brooks’ manager, George Shapiro — shared dinner and good company on June 28. Describing Brooks as “the single most funny human being that ever existed” during his recent appearance on Dispatches from Quarantine, it should come as little surprise that Reiner’s relationship with Brooks appeared as strong as ever.

Two photos shared to Shapiro’s Twitter account give a glimpse into the private party, one bearing a timely political message and the other exhibiting the good cheer shared between true friends.

In the first photo shared to Shapiro’s Twitter feed, Reiner, his daughter, and Brooks can be seen wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. You can view that tweet here. In the second Twitter share — seen by clicking here — Shapiro joined the other three at a large table, all lifting glasses in a celebratory toast. Days later, Reiner would pass away.

Carl Reiner is survived by his three children — Annie, Rob, and Lucas — as well as granddaughter Tracy. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Estelle.