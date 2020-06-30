Carl Reiner Dead, ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ Creator & Star Dies At 98

Carl Reiner is dead. According to a recent TMZ report, the famous actor and director passed away at his Beverly Hills home on Monday evening, in the company of his loved ones. An icon of the entertainment industry, Reiner was responsible for creating and starring in The Dick Van Dyke Show and had over 400 credits to his name.

Reiner Was An Accomplished Actor & Director

Robert Mora / Getty Images

Having cultivated a showbiz career spanning 70 years, Reiner accumulated credits in the fields of acting, directing, and producing. Considered by many to be a television pioneer for his work on ’50s shows such as Your Show of Shows and Caesar’s Hour — both variety shows — Reiner would become something of a household name when he launched the wildly successful Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s.

Reiner’s standout credits would extend beyond his creation and role in The Dick Van Dyke Show, however. He would go on to direct seminal Steve Martin comedy The Jerk, as well as Fatal Instinct. In the 2000s, Reiner would also make appearances in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen.

More recently, Reiner had participated in “Dispatches from Quaratine” from Silver Screen Studios on YouTube. In a short clip, Reiner reminisced about his childhood, his lengthy career, his wife and family, and his creative inspirations.

Reiner Mourned By His Fans & Supporters On Social Media

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

As news of Reiner’s passing hit social media, countless fans and celebrities took the time to weigh in with their memories and condolences.