Mike Pence Is ‘Repudiating’ Donald Trump As Republicans Prepare To ‘Abandon’ The President, MSNBC Analyst Says

During an appearance on Morning Joe on Tuesday, network analyst John Heilemann claimed that Vice President Mike Pence is distancing himself from President Donald Trump as Republicans prepare to “abandon” the president. Although Heilemann contended that Republicans are not yet at this point, he claimed that “the day will come” when they will leave Trump due to the political cost of staying by his side.

As reported by Raw Story, Heilemann pointed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to wear a mask, as well as Republican Sen. John Thune’s call to the Trump White House to “change its message.” The American journalist then turned his attention to Pence.

“Mike Pence is now effectively repudiating the president, he’s on the phone with governors yesterday congratulating the governors who are shutting back down their states right now,” Heilemann said.

“That’s not an explicit repudiation of Donald Trump, but Mike Pence in a mask and not saying ‘full speed ahead on the economy, you governors who are being careful are doing the right thing,’ is Mike Pence understanding his political interests and Donald Trump’s interests are starting to diverge because the president has put them all in a position they could all be doomed.”

Heilemann also used his Tuesday MSNBC appearance to note that the majority of Republican Senators did not defend Trump when making statements on the recent New York Times report that claimed he ignored intelligence suggesting Russian bounties were placed on U.S. soldiers.

On Sunday, Pence urged people in regions of America experiencing coronavirus outbreaks to wear masks, NBC News reported. Notably, Pence said that wearing a mask is a “good idea,” especially for young people, who are reportedly driving surges in the virus across the country. The vice president also postponed some appearances he had planned to make in Florida and Arizona this week. According to a Trump campaign official, the postponements were due to caution amid the pandemic.

Unlike Pence, who urged Americans to listen to local and state authorities on mask-wearing guidelines, former Vice President Joe Biden has encouraged citizens to wear a mask whenever in public.

As reported by The Washington Post, Trump has refused to encourage the American public to wear masks. In addition, the president refuses to wear one himself when in front of cameras. Despite Trump’s opposition, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, and GOP Governors Gregg Abbott and Doug Ducey have all called for Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.