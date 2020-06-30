Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Curves In A Sheer Bustier-Style Dress

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland, who currently boasts 3.5 million followers on Instagram, claimed that she felt like a “princess” while modeling a stunning sheer gown that expertly showed off all her enviable curves.

The top of the dress was a white bustier style that added a touch of sultriness to the beautiful ensemble. The neckline was very low cut, leaving little of the Instagram star’s décolletage to the imagination. Ribbed cups outlined her cleavage and tiny spaghetti straps made sure that nearly all of her shoulders was visible to her fans.

Though the area around Osland’s bust was opaque, the fabric around her midriff was almost completely sheer, showing off even more of the model’s skin. The dress featured boning that highlighted her trim torso, including a ring that wrapped around her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The bustier was opaque once more as it reached Osland’s hip area. Extending out was a sheer tulle overlay skirt that was decorated with floral embroidery. The hem of the skirt was long, reaching her ankles. However, the see-through nature of the material meant that nearly all of the model’s tanned and toned legs were on display.

Osland completed the look with a gold choker necklace and matching hoop earrings. Her hair was styled into a trendy messy top-knot, with a few wisps of hair expertly framing her face.

The Australian-based beauty posted six pictures all together of the gorgeous ensemble, posing in a variety of ways and angling her body in different positions to show off all of her killer figure.

The setting for the photos was a picturesque beach that was geo-tagged as in Dunsborough, Western Australia. Osland specifically stood on a scenic dock, and lush green shrubbery added a pop of color in the foreground that soon gave way to the beautiful blue sea.

Fans went wild over the new mega-picture update, and awarded the post over 26,000 likes and more than 570 comments in just under 45 minutes.

“This outfit is so gorg… Also no one rocks the messy top bun like you do,” gushed one fan, adding both the heart-eye face emoji and a blue heart to emphasize the sentiment.

“You have the face of a princess,” added a second, referencing Osland’s caption. The user completed the comment with a number of red hearts.

“Beautiful beyond words,” raved a third.

“Perfection,” concluded a fourth, adding two 100 percent symbols.

