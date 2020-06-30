Madison Woolley Lays On The Beach In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Madison Woolley has an incredibly toned body, and she hasn’t been afraid to show it off in front of the camera. Earlier today, the Australian model shared a sizzling update to her Instagram page that featured her wearing a revealing black bikini at the beach.

In the first photo, Madison laid on her stomach while stretched out across the white sand. She bent her knees with her toes pointing upward. It looked like it was a candid shot of the model as she wasn’t looking at the camera. She appeared to be laughing in the snapshot with her head facing sideways, 1and her eyes closed. Her golden locks were windswept, and her flawlessly bronzed skin glowed under the sunlight.

The turquoise blue water coming up to shore could be seen behind her, as well as the bright blue sky filled with clouds. According to the geotag, she was in Byron Bay in New South Wales.

In the second image, the influencer gazed directly at the lens with her head tilted to the side. She placed her left arm over the other as she faced the photographer with a serious look on her face. The angle also showed her pert backside, which delighted some viewers.

Madison rocked a black two-piece swimsuit from an unknown brand. The top featured cups that barely contained her ample chest. Her voluptuous cleavage was on full display from the garment’s plunging neckline. The tiny straps provided support and clung to her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms. She sported the matching thong, which had a thin waistband that clung to her hips. The swimwear presumably have high leg cuts that helped elongate her legs.

The babe accessorized with several layers of chain necklaces, a watch, rings, and a pair of hoop earrings. She left her blond hair down and did a center part. She sported a full makeup application with her beach attire. She appeared to wear a matte foundation, eyeshadow, several layers of black mascara, a hint of blush, and glowing highlighter. She completed her glamorous look with a nude lipstick.

In the caption, Madison shared with her fans that she was having a little vacation for a couple of days. As of this writing, the new post has received more than 12,400 likes and over 140 comments. Many of her fans dropped gushing messages in the comments section, while others chose to express their admiration for the model through emoji.

“That looks very relaxing. Enjoy!” a fan commented.

“What a lovely view. You look stunning, and you have the best smile,” another follower wrote.