Maya Jama Goes Pantsless In Snakeskin Knee-High Boots To Teach Fans Her Tricks

The British star gave away her tips and tricks in a new video.

British TV and radio presenter Maya Jama ditched the pants and slipped into a pair of snakeskin knee-high boots for a new video shared to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous True Love or True Lies star and former BBC Radio 1 presenter revealed the sexy look on Monday, June 29, as she turned an oversized white shirt into a dress to show her 1.6 million followers how she achieves her signature cat eye makeup look.

The star told fans that she was considering trying her hand at vlogging again on YouTube as she admitted that she’d received lots of messages asking her to film a tutorial that shows how she does her black eyeliner.

“This is the start of my vlogging life,” she said in the clip, which can be seen below but contains NSFW language.

The video appeared to be filmed in a dressing room, as an empty clothes rack, unique lamp, and the back of a full-length mirror could be seen behind her, along with plain white walls and an exit sign.

“This is my outfit for the episode today,” she then continued as she lifted up her left leg to show off her glamorous high-heeled boots.

“I’ve got a f*ck off boot on as well,” she told the camera.

This update came shortly after she sizzled on the social media site in a plunging crocheted baby blue crop top and matching miniskirt that showed off her toned body.

The Adidas ambassador’s boots stretched all the way up to her knee, and her pose gave fans a peek at how she opted to forgo a pair of pants underneath her white striped button down as she flashed her toned thigh.

Maya then continued with the makeup tutorial after she showed off her thigh-baring ensemble and talked her fans through how she creates her look using a black felt-tip style eyeliner pen with a thin point.

Joe Maher / Getty Images for Bauer Media

Maya revealed her top makeup trick, which involved drawing a thin triangle shape on the inner corner of her eye to elongate her peepers.

“Would not recommend, but it gets the f*cking job done, doesn’t it?” the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards host quipped after drawing on her eye, and she smiled at the camera and vowed to do another, more in-depth tutorial to recreate her look on YouTube.

The Instagram video has been viewed over 294,000 times and has received over 40,200 likes.

Maya’s latest social media upload came shortly after the British star last gave fans another big treat earlier this month. That time, she filmed herself in a skimpy yellow bikini while she posed in the mirror in what appeared to be a throwback vacation upload.