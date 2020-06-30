Maya Jama Goes Pantless In Snakeskin Knee-High Boots To Teach Fans Her Tricks

The British star gave away her tips and tricks in a new video.

British TV and radio presenter Maya Jama ditched the pants and slipped into a pair of snakeskin knee-high boots for a new video shared to her Instagram account this week. The gorgeous True Love or True Lies and former BBC Radio 1 presenter showed off the sexy look on Monday, June 29, as she turned an oversized white shirt into a dress to show her 1.6 million followers how she achieves her signature cat eye makeup look.

The star told fans that she was considering turning her hand to vlogging again on YouTube as she admitted that she’d received lots of messages asking her to film a tutorial that shows how she does her black eyeliner.

“This is the start of my vlogging life,” she said in the clip, which can be seen below but contains NSFW language. The video appeared to be filmed in a dressing room as an empty clothes rack, unique lamp with a metal diamond shaped lampshade, and the back of a full-length mirror could be seen behind her along with plain white walls and a fire exit sign.

“This is my outfit for the episode today,” she then continued as she lifted up her left leg to the camera to show off her glamorous high-heeled boots.

“I’ve got a f**k off boot on as well,” she told the camera, shortly after she sizzled on the social media site in a plunging crocheted baby blue crop top and matching miniskirt that showed off her toned body.

The Adidas ambassador’s boots stretched all the way up to her knee, and her pose gave fans a peek at how she opted to forgo a pair of pants underneath her white striped button down as she flashed her toned thigh.

Maya then continued with the makeup tutorial after she showed off her bare thigh-baring ensemble and talked her fans through how she creates her look using a black felt-tip style eyeliner pen with a thin point.

Joe Maher / Getty Images for Bauer Media

Maya showed fans her top makeup trick, which involved drawing a thin triangle shape on the inner corner of her eye to elongate her peepers.

“Would not recommend, but it gets the f**king job done, doesn’t it?” the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards host quipped of drawing on her eye, as she smiled at the camera and vowed to do another more in-depth tutorial to recreate her look on YouTube.

The Instagram video has been viewed over 294,000 times and has received over 40,200 likes.

Maya’s latest social media upload came shortly after the British star last gave fans another big treat on the social media site earlier this month. That time, she filmed herself in a skimpy yellow bikini while she posed in the mirror during what appeared to be a throwback vacation upload.