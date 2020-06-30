Brandi Glanville Jokes About Cease And Desists, Reveals Denise Richards Had Drama With The Entire ‘RHOBH’ Cast

Brandi Glanville can't say much about the drama between herself and Denise Richards.

Brandi Glanville isn’t taking the many letters of cease and desist she’s received too seriously.

During an appearance on The Rumour Mill podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member joked about the legal action that has been taken against her over the years since she became a reality star after first answering a question about whether or not she can confirm whether the Season 10 rumor claiming she told her cast mates that she hooked up with Denise Richards was true.

“I cannot!” Brandi confirmed, according to a June 29 report from Reality Blurb.

As fans of the Bravo reality series have surely heard, Brandi allegedly told her co-stars during production on Season 10 last year that she and Denise had been intimate with one another. And while Denise did deny that she and husband Aaron Phypers have an open marriage, the rumor has continued to gain steam as the new episodes of the season play out.

Continuing on, Brandi said that in addition to the drama surrounding the nature of her and Denise’s relationship, there is also plenty of drama between Denise and the rest of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast that doesn’t involve her at all.

“They have their own issues with Denise way before I did anything that I did. That’s all I can say. I can’t get in trouble, I just don’t wanna get them pi**ed off, you know?” Brandi noted.

As for the many letters of cease and desist she’s been dealt over the years, Brandi joked that she could make a coffee table book with the legal letters she’s gotten before taking aim at the people on the show who don’t want their dirty laundry aired on the series.

“We’re on a reality show — we’re on TV — we say that we’re gonna share everything and now you’re gonna try to shut me up? Like, don’t do a reality show,” Brandi advised.

Denise Richards attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise opened up about the drama between herself and Brandi during an interview with Hollywood Life in April. At the time, Denise admitted that she was surprised to see how the viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills responded to the tension between them.

“I just wasn’t expecting the response for people to be so intrigued to watch it or excited by the ending,” she explained.

Denise also joked about the many memes she’s seen online in regard to their drama.