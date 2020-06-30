Amanda Holden Nails A Secretary Look In Unbuttoned Top, Skirt & Glasses For Latest Outfit Post

British celebrity Amanda Holden took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself at work. The TV personality currently hosts Heart Radio’s breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston and Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts in the United Kingdom and continues to wow followers with her outfit choices.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist stunned in a cream polo top with short sleeves. Holden left the garment unbuttoned, which helped showcase a hint of her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with a matching skirt that felt just above her knees. To complete the outfit, she wore nude-colored heels that gave her an extra bit of height. Holden kept her nails short with a coat of red polish and opted for black glasses. The 49-year-old accessorized herself with a bracelet and no other visible jewelry. She styled her blond wavy shoulder-length hair down and appeared to have applied lipstick for the occasion.

For her most recent upload, Holden posed in front of a plain red wall. She posed slightly side-on and raised one hand to her glasses which she tilted down. Holden placed her other hand on her hip and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She seemingly rested one foot on tiptoes and oozed confidence in the secretary-style ensemble.

In the tags, Holden credited fashion brand Maje Paris for her ensemble and her assistant, Adele Pentland, and her stylist, Karl Willett, for helping her achieve this look.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 19,800 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Looking absolutely stunning and gorgeous as ever @noholdenback,” one user wrote, adding the love heart emoji.

“You look STUNNINGGG,” another devotee shared.

“Good morning Miss. One of the hottest women on the planet,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking a tad bit gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holden also posed with Roberts inside the offices of the building. The duo still kept their 2-meter distance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Holden is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. Earlier this month, she was snapped in a corseted white flared jumpsuit. She completed the look with nude sandals and a shimmery gold clutch bag. Holden accessorized with a thin gold necklace and quirky semi-sheer sunglasses. She sported her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down and rocked acrylic nails that were decorated red. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.