‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Wednesday: Ridge & Caroline’s Private Beach Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday, July 1 reveals a spontaneous wedding between two lovers. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) tied the knot in a private beach ceremony that they conducted themselves, per Soaps.

The soap opera is currently airing vintage episodes according to a weekly theme. This week, the “Love Conquers All” theme explores intimate and heart-warming moments.

This particular episode first aired on September 14, 2015.

Ridge & Caroline’s Lies

Ridge ended his relationship with Caroline after telling her that he couldn’t have any more children. What he failed to tell her was that he had had a vasectomy in Paris and didn’t want any more kids. Knowing that the much younger Caroline wanted a family, he set a protesting Caroline free to find a man who could give her what she wanted.

A grieving Caroline turned to her friend, Thomas Forrester (then – Pierson Fode) for comfort. Little did she know that Thomas was actually in love with her. In a very controversial episode, he took advantage of Caroline when she unintentionally became high after consuming alcohol and anxiety medication. Caroline was shocked when she woke up after making love to Ridge’s son.

Shortly thereafter, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) told Ridge that her head was spinning after he announced that not only were he and Caroline back together again, but they were engaged and getting married. However, neither Ridge nor Caroline told each other the truth.

Ridge & Caroline’s Private Beach Ceremony

Ridge told Caroline that they could get married right away. He wanted to forego their traditional wedding plans and live in the moment. At the time, they had just lost Aly Forrester (Ashlyn Pearce) and Ridge was determined to live life to the fullest.

Caroline agreed that they could fly to Malibu and tie the knot at a ranch on the beach. They surprised Thomas with the news and he hid his disappointment.

Later, Ridge and Caroline had arrived at the ranch. He told her that he could call Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to officiate their vows but they only really needed each other. He convinced Caroline that they could sign the documents at the city hall at a later date.

Ridge wore a black suit while Caroline wore a simple white wedding dress. They pledged their love to each other on the sand with no witnesses present. After speaking from their heart, they exchanged rings and kissed after Ridge pronounced them husband and wife.

It seemed as if their married life had an idyllic start. Little did they know that Caroline was already pregnant with Thomas’ child.