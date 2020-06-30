Eileen Davidson Accuses Lisa Vanderpump Of Creating Drama On ‘RHOBH’ Between Lisa Rinna And Kim Richards

Eileen Davidson recently threw some shade at her former co-star.

Eileen Davidson took aim at Lisa Vanderpump during a recent interview with The Daily Dish podcast.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives on June 29, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member felt that Vanderpump attempted to convince Lisa Rinna to go against her gut and make amends with Kim Richards after their messy fight in Amsterdam for the sake of the Bravo reality series.

In fact, according to Eileen, Vanderpump was “pressuring” Rinna to reunite with Kim, even though Rinna was highly upset with her co-star, who had suggested that she was dealing with a situation at home with her husband, Harry Hamlin, during an argument in front of the cast.

Eileen went on to say that when it came to the drama she believed Vanderpump was creating, a domino effect was started as Vanderpump allegedly attempted to control the way in which the storyline of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills played out.

“I saw what was going on behind the scenes, and I went, ‘Okay, this doesn’t make any sense in terms of what really just happened,'” Eileen explained.

Looking back on the drama she experienced, and witnessed, with Vanderpump, Eileen said she suspected that Vanderpump behaved in the way in which she did because she had been on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for so long and was likely doing her best to control the narrative of the show.

“She was also maybe trying to keep it interesting or thought that it should go a certain way — I really don’t know,” Eileen admitted.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will recall, Eileen was brought to the Bravo reality series for its fifth season after the exits of Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, she also told The Daily Dish podcast that she never thought she was a great fit for the show and left after Season 7.

Lisa Vanderpump attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

In a separate report from Reality Blurb, Eileen admitted that she “wasn’t shocked” when Vanderpump confirmed last June that she was leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after starring in a full-time position on the show for the past nine seasons.

She then said that Vanderpump has been accused of manipulating her cast mates on a number of occasions before suggesting that the behavior wasn’t the best thing for the show.

“It has to evolve somewhere,” she explained of the series’ progression.