Tarsha Whitmore Rocks A Scandalously Sexy Jumpsuit & Dark Brunette Locks In Latest Instagram Post

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore surprised her 844,000 Instagram followers with a whole new look in her latest Instagram post. Tarsha rocked much darker brunette locks and a scandalously sexy jumpsuit in the snap.

The picture was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated. Tarsha was indoors, with a large dining room table and chairs as well as a set of glass double doors visible in the background. The lighting in the photo was dim, giving the shot a moody vibe.

Tarsha showed off her curves in a sexy jumpsuit from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces Tarsha frequently wears on her Instagram page. She tagged the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture.

The jumpsuit was crafted from a bold printed peach-and-black fabric that made a major style statement on its own. The cut of the jumpsuit was also eye-catching, and put Tarsha’s ample assets on full display. The jumpsuit had a plunging v-neck neckline that dipped low, revealing a serious amount of cleavage. The top portion of the look also featured cut-out details on the sides that showed off even more of Tarsha’s bronzed skin near her waist.

The bottom portion of the jumpsuit featured high-waisted trousers that stretched all the way to her ankles, and the garment clung to her curves, showing off her toned thighs and calves.

Tarsha kept the accessories simple to allow the jumpsuit to be the focus of the look, and she paired the outfit with strappy black sandals and a black purse with a chain strap. She didn’t add any jewelry to the ensemble.

Tarsha made a major statement with her beauty look as well, switching up her lighter locks for deep brunette tresses. Her hair was parted in the middle and the brunette strands cascaded down her chest in soft curls. Tarsha didn’t tag any other companies in the picture, but she has switched up her hair before by wearing wigs, so the new look may not be Tarsha’s real hair. Nevertheless, her followers loved the update, and the post received over 4,600 likes within 56 minutes. Many of her followers raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“The dark hair suits you!!!!!!” one fan commented, loving Tarsha’s new look.

“Stunning,” another fan added simply, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“This jumpsuit is everything,” a third follower remarked.

“A whole vibe,” another wrote, including a flame emoji in the comment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a double update in which she rocked a white sports bra, white biker shorts, and platinum blond tresses.