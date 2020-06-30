Krissy Cela Flaunts Chiseled Midsection In New Shoulder Sculptor Workout

On Monday, June 29, fitness model Krissy Cela added a new workout video that targeted the shoulder muscles to her large collection on popular social media site Instagram.

For the home workout, Krissy chose a blue sports bra that left little of her upper body covered, giving her 2.2 million followers an eyeful of her sculpted arms, shoulders, upper back, and ab muscles. She paired the top with dark blue booty shorts that rose up to just under her belly button and extended to just past her backside, leaving the length of her curvy, toned legs exposed. The shorts contoured to the model’s shapely hips and backside.

For footwear, the fitness trainer went with a pair of white sneakers and white socks that extended past her ankles and featured a black stripe around the top. She pulled her dark, straight brown tresses back into a ponytail that flowed down her back and also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, black eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink-painted lips.

Krissy’s latest workout consisted of four different shoulder-targeting exercises, each featured in an individual video clip in the post. The model carried out the workout in an indoor space and used a set of dumbbells and a chair for equipment.

The model began her workout with an exercise known as the shoulder complex. She kneeled on the floor and held a large, black dumbbell in both hands, which she pushed up and over her head to the other side. The second video featured the tut (time under tension) lateral raise. Holding a blue dumbbell in each hand, Krissy raised both arms out to the side and leaving one arm raised, began to lower and raise the other one, alternating sides.

In the third video, Krissy demonstrated the seated front raise, using a wooden chair and the same set of blue dumbbells. The final exercise was upright rows. Krissy stood with her legs slightly spread and her arms relaxed at her side, a dumbbell in each hand. She then pulled one arm at a time up towards her chest.

In the caption of the post, the trainer told her followers that she gets excited for shoulder workouts as they make her feel strong. She then wrote out the exercises and included the number of sets and reps her trainees should do for each, adding tips for proper execution.

The shoulder workout earned over 35,000 likes and more than 250 comments within the first day.

“You are STUNNING, love love watching your videos,” one adoring fan wrote in the comments section of the post.