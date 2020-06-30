Devon Windsor Shows Off Her ‘Little Black Bikini’ And Tan Lines On Instagram

It was all about the 'LBB' and tan lines for the Victoria's Secret model.

Devon Windsor proudly showed off her “little black bikini” and her flawless model body in a stunning new photo posted to Instagram this week. The gorgeous lingerie model put all her hard work in the gym on show in the hot new upload, which was shared to the official account of her own swimwear line, the eponymously named Devon Windsor Swim.

The snap was posted online on Monday, June 29, and showed the supermodel, who’s best known for her work with the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, when she headed to the coast to model a pretty skimpy two-piece.

The 26-year-old — who recently slipped into a sexy red swim look for a trip to the beach with her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae — looked every inch the supermodel as she struck a sultry pose that revealed her tan lines.

Devon stood face on to the camera with her left leg straight and her right slightly bent as she put her right hand on a very large-brimmed black straw sun hat which shielded her from the beating down sun.

Her fit figure was on full show in the two-piece, which was made up of a string triangle top with several rows of ruffles. It showed off a tan line across her chest and had two thin black strings that tied around the back of her neck.

As for the bottoms, they were also plain black and matched the top with a single ruffle across the top. The skimpy low-rise bottoms sat well below her navel with two sets of strings that were pulled up high on either side of her torso and tied into two large bows.

They perfectly showed off her flat tummy and toned abs as well as her glowing tan.

Devon posed in front of the calm blue ocean, which stretched for miles behind her in the landscape photo.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

In the caption of the snap, which has received hundreds of likes, Devon Windsor Swim confirmed that the supermodel struck a pose in a new look from her collection, the Carine top and Cara bottoms.

She accessorised the swimwear with a necklace that featured several tiny shells dangling at the bottom of her neck and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Her signature light blond hair flowed down her back.

The new upload came shortly after Devon revealed another new look from the line on her own Instagram account last week.

In that jaw dropping photo, the star laid on her left side by the swimming pool in a skintight black-and-white zebra-print swimsuit with a deep plunge at the chest and a matching headband.