Tatiele Polyana Smolders In Black Bikini & Thong For A Cheeky Display

Tatiele Polyana stunned her fans with her smoldering hot looks in her latest Instagram offering. In particular, she drew attention to her thick booty by flaunting it for the camera. She wore a risqué two-piece swimsuit that left very little to the imagination and had her fans flocking to view the pic.

The Brazilian model showed off her incredible curves in a skimpy bikini set that exposed her flawless figure. She took to social media on Tuesday morning to whet the appetite of her legion of fans. She also let them know that she loved her job. In return, her admirers showed her plenty of love.

Tatiele wore a shiny black bikini that had an elegant touch. Instead of the usual spaghetti straps, the bikini had a wide, frilly strap that sat across her shoulders. The feminine detail suited the model’s polished yet smoking hot look.

The model teamed the bikini top with its matching bottoms. The thong sat high on her hips and she gave a rather cheeky display, much to the delight of her fans. She flaunted her curvaceous derriere and slim thighs as she posed for the pic.

Tatiele styled her hair in a middle-part but caught her golden mane with her left hand for the pic. Some of the tendrils escaped and framed her face in loose waves. She seemed to be wearing a full face of makeup including a defined brow, eye makeup, and nude-colored lipstick. She fastened a gold necklace around her neck.

Tatiele took to the outdoors for this particular shot. She stood next to a wooden staircase on the beach and looked over her shoulder. However, she looked downward for the shot as she slightly parted her lips. She pulled her hair away from her face and showed off her exquisite facial features as well as her bronzed skin and lithe figure. In the background, the sea frothed and foamed while a bushy hill stood sentry on an overcast day at the beach.

The pic caused plenty of excitement among Tatiele’s fans. They swooped in and left complimentary comments to encourage the model.

One follower declared their feelings for the Big Brother Brazil 14 housemate.

“I love you,” they gushed, while another called Tatiele “beautiful.”

A third Instagrammer waxed lyrical about Tatiele’s beauty.

“She is breath taking (heart emoji),” they raved.

Tatiele consistently posts racy photos on her Instagram feed and regularly interacts with her fans. Her approach has garnered her more than 544,000 fans on Instagram alone. She has racked up an abundance of views and comments since the post went live.