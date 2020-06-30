Hanna Oberg Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Her Enviable Muscles In New Workout Video

Fitness model Hanna Oberg posted a new workout video to her Instagram page on Monday, June 29, in which she targeted the back and bicep muscles with several gym-based exercises.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wore an all-black outfit that consisted of a sports bra and leggings. The top left much of the model’s upper back exposed, featuring large cut outs and skinny spaghetti straps that crossed over her shoulders and back. The sports bra also showed off her sculpted arms, including a full-sleeve tattoo on her right arm, and a peek of her toned tummy. On her lower half, Hanna went with a pair of high-waisted leggings that began in black at the waist and transitioned into a gray color through the length of the legs. The leggings contoured to her curves and sculpted backside.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a black exercise watch. She wore her long, brunette waves pulled back into a bun that sat low on the nape of her neck and left a few loose strands framing her face. Hanna also appeared to have added a touch of makeup to emphasize her facial features, including black mascara and pink lip gloss.

Hanna’s back and bicep workout took place at a gym where she made use of a cable machine. The workout consisted of five exercises, each designed to strengthen her upper body.

The first video began with Hanna flaunting her enviable figure. She stood with her back to the camera and one hip popped to the side and then lifted her arms to flex her bicep muscles, giving her followers a glimpse of her chiseled upper back muscles. Hanna moved into the first exercise next, completing a set of rope lat pulldowns. In the second video, she moved into rope pullovers, which were carried out while she lay back on an inclined bench.

The third exercise in the set was seated reverse grip rows. She pulled the cable bar directly towards her chest with her elbows fixed at her sides. In the fourth video, Hanna demonstrated the one arm lay pulldown, carried out with one knee on the floor. The final exercise in the circuit was the bicep curl finisher. Hanna pulled two cables in towards her head to complete the move.

In the caption of the post, the model told her followers that she’s been enjoying her upper back sessions lately. The post gained more than 30,000 likes and a couple hundred comments within the first day.