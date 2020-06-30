Tahlia Hall Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Printed Bikini

Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 30, to share a racy update with her 525,000 followers. The 22-year-old model showcased her bombshell curves in a printed two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

In the saucy snapshot, Tahlia was seen poolside, flaunting her bodacious curves under the sunny weather. She posed by standing near a glass railing and positioned her right thigh over the other. She raised both of her hands to her head, running her fingers through her hair. The model also raised her chin with parted lips and gave a sultry gaze. The seductive look appeared tantalizing to many fans, with most of them expressing their thoughts about the picture in the comments.

Tahlia’s swimwear had a blue base with uneven, leaf prints in various colors. It included a triangle-style bikini top that featured padded cups, as well as a deep neckline that exposed her décolletage. The straps that provided support went over her neck and tied around back. It gave a tight fit that pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage look more prominent.

The matching bikini bottoms boasted a pretty low-cut waistline that exposed a lot of skin. Thin straps that made up the waistband hugged her slim waist down to her curvy hips. The high leg cuts helped accentuate her legs. Although the backside was not shown in the shot, the bottoms appeared to be a thong.

For her sexy look, Tahlia sported a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a beige foundation, defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, faux lashes with mascara, and eyeliner. She presumably applied a light dusting of blush, highlighter, and nude lipstick. As for her accessories, she sported her favorite necklace with a tiny cross pendant, a gold bangle, and stud earrings. The model left her highlighted blond hair down and styled in soft, loose curls.

In the caption, Tahlia wrote something vague and unrelated to her pose and attire. However, she revealed that her bathing suit was from Kristen Lonie Swimwear, tagging the brand in the photo. She also gave credit to the professional photographer, Muscat Media Creative, who took her beautiful pic.

A lot of her ear fans loved the new update. In less than a day of being published on the popular social media platform, the snap earned more than 15,700 likes and over 330 comments. Countless admirers and some fellow models took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Many of them raved about her killer physique, while some others praised her beauty.

“You are really beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“Beautiful and sexy,” echoed another fan.