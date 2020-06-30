‘The Bachelor’ Star Matt James Says His Mom Already Started A ‘Grandkid Counter,’ Wants ‘A Basketball Team’

ABC's leading man gives teases how many kids he hopes to have.

Matt James said his mom is already in grandma mode.

On the most recent episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons, the 28-year-old star of the upcoming milestone 25th season of The Bachelor joked that he’s under pressure to find a wife and produce a bunch of grandkids for his mother.

During his appearance on the ABC special via video chat, James revealed that his mom, Patty James, started counting down her potential grandkids as soon as it was announced that she was the new star of The Bachelor.

“I think that the grandkid counter for my mom started when that announcement was made,” Matt said in a virtual cameo, according to Us Weekly. “She wants a basketball team!”

But future Bachelor Nation brides should know they won’t be signing up for back-to-back babymaking if they sign up for Matt’s season.

“I’ll have a minivan, that’s the max,” The Bachelor star added.

Fans know that Matt works with kids on a regular basis. The former college football pro gives free food tours to low-income elementary school children in New York City through his ABC Food Tours program. One inner-city elementary school principal told Wake Forest Magazine that Matt has a way with kids.

“He’s amazing,” said principal Sunny Ramos.”He’s a positive role model. He’s sweet. He’s charismatic. He has a way of getting the children to listen to him.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

While Matt’s mom already is already counting down his future family size, his best friend, Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, has some opinions on what type of woman should be in his future. On the ABC special, The Bachelorette hunk said Matt, who was his college roommate, should look for someone like his mother.

“His mother is one of the sweetest ladies, very loving, caring, compassionate, ready to serve others, help out in the community,” Tyler said.

Hannah Brown’s ex added that Matt needs to find someone who is ready to get on the ground with him and “change the world,” because that’s what Matt is going to do.

“Matt’s going to change the world. And [he needs] someone that’s going to take on that challenge with him,” Tyler said.

The future Bachelor star agreed that his mother Patty, who raised him solo, is very “impactful,” in his life, as was Tyler’s late mom, Andrea Cameron, who actually nominates him to star on The Bachelor as the franchise’s first-ever Black male lead.

Matt previously revealed that he will take inspiration from his mom when looking for qualities in his future wife, according to Entertainment Tonight. The Bachelor star described his mom as “selfless, honest, caring, compassionate.”