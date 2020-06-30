Khloe Kardashian Shares Pics From Her 36th Birthday Bash, Including One Of Her & True Thompson Twinning

Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated her 36th birthday with an extravagantly decorated party, and yesterday, she uploaded tons of gorgeous pics from the event. One sweet snap showed Khloe and her daughter True Thompson twinning in matching gold ensembles, reported Hollywood Life.

The picture in question was uploaded alongside multiple other photographs in one of Khloe’s several Instagram updates.

She rocked a mini-dress beneath a “layer of gold see-through glistening mesh.”

It appeared that True’s dress was made out of the same mesh material, although her dress was far more modest than her mother’s curve-hugging attire. The two-year-old also rocked a pair of gold ankle boots along with her adorable attire. Khloe, on the other hand, opted for nude high heels.

They posed in front of a giant pink inflatable slide with one child seen climbing to the top of the slide in the background.

The outlet indicated that Kylie Jenner hosted the party at her $36.5 million mansion and the majority seemed to take place in her yard.

Aside from her cute photo moment with True, Khloe shared lots of other images of her enjoying the party alongside her closest friends and family members.

Also in attendance at the shindig were her brother Rob Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Kris Jenner was also there, as was True’s dad, Tristan Thompson. He wore a pink suit to the event, which was fitting, considering the overall pink theme. The 36-year-old’s best friend Malika Haqq was also present.

According to Hollywood Life, large gatherings are still restricted in Los Angeles amid the ongoing pandemic, so the event was kept pretty small in terms of the guest list.

In an earlier post, Khloe shared some of her “magical party details,” by crediting the various people responsible for everything from the balloons to the many different dessert options.

As mentioned above, the primary theme of the party seemed to be pink, as there were plenty of pink balloons and flowers spotted all over Kylie’s yard, including multiple gorgeous heart-shaped flower arrangements floating in the pool.

Almost all of the sweet treats were pink, as well. Based on the images, there were cookies, ice cream, cake, and more for guests to enjoy.

Guests also had the option of grabbing masks with Khloe’s face emblazoned on the front as a party favor.

Khloe was not the only Kardashian family member to share birthday photos on yesterday. Her sister Kim took to her Twitter account to share tons of fun pictures from her daughter’s North West’s seventh birthday party hosted at the family’s Jackson Hole Ranch in Wyoming.