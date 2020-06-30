Megan Thee Stallion Throws Her Middle Fingers Up In Unzipped Crop Top

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to treat fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The rising star is no stranger to making an impact on her followers with her content, and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Girls in the Hood” songstress stunned in a low-cut dark beige crop top that was left unzipped from the top and bottom, which helped display her decolletage and midriff. Megan looked to have paired the ensemble with a garment of the same color. She styled her long wavy dark hair down and rocked long acrylic nails. The rapper didn’t opt for any visible accessories but appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy red lip, black mascara, eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, and false eyelashes.

The 25-year-old posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was captured sitting down on what was seemingly a private jet. She threw both her middle fingers up and looked directly at the camera lens with a smirk.

In the next slide, Megan was caught walking onto the plane with a white carrier bag, a bottle of water, and a handbag in her hand. She was snapped flashing her pearly whites while looking down.

For her caption, the entertainer didn’t state where she was off to but kept it simple and put two peace sign emoji.

In the tags, Megan credited brand Fashion Nova for her ensemble.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 755,000 likes and over 4,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.1 million followers.

“Thank you for the new lock screen bae, you never fail to impress,” one user wrote.

“The baddest in the men rap game,” another devotee shared.

“MOOD TO THE HATERS,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Yes boo, slay all damn day,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Sunday, Megan won big at this year’s virtual BET Awards. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she took home a trophy for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Viewers Choice Award for her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer.” The chart-topper thanked and updated fans with a new photo of herself that impressed her loyal social media following. Megan wowed in a cut-out black outfit made of velvet material. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a bracelet. Megan sported her long, dark hair with a middle part and waves.