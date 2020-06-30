‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Shows Off Her Bikini Body For Her Son’s 6th Birthday

The reality star celebrated her son's birthday in a bikini and shared family photos from their celebration.

Former 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans showed off her body confidence in a bikini this week as she celebrated her son Kaiser’s sixth birthday. The reality star flaunted her curves in a gorgeous snap shared to her Instagram account on Monday, June 29, as she posed with her second born in front of a large inflatable bouncy castle.

In the snap, Jenelle rocked a white two-piece with a repeated green and brown palm tree print across both the matching top and bottoms.

The controversial reality star stood behind Kaiser and placed her hands on his chest. He sweetly held on to his mom’s arms and gave the camera a coy smile in a pair of yellow and red swim shorts.

Jenelle stood barefoot on the grass with her son. She smiled at the camera and shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a pair of aviator shades.

The MTV TV personality and mom of three had her long, dark hair down, while her locks appeared to be wet as if she’d taken a dip in the pool.

As for her swimwear, Jenelle’s bikini look was made up of what appeared to be a triangle top which was slightly covered by her long hair which stretched down almost as far as her waist.

She paired that with bottoms in the same tropical print. They appeared to be high-waisted with thicker sides that covered most of her large tattoo on her left hip.

The photo was actually one of three Jenelle shared in the upload.

The second shot appeared to be of her mom, Barbara Evans, in the swimming pool, which appeared to suggest the two are back on good terms after the reality star recently opened up about how filming Teen Mom 2 caused friction between them.

The third upload gave her 2.9 million followers a look at Kaiser and her eldest son Jace alongside her stepdaughter Maryssa after they’d seemingly all taken a dip in the pool.

In the caption, Jenelle shared a sweet message for her son as she admitted that she couldn’t believe how quickly her little boy was growing up. She added the hashtags #GrowingUp and #LittleMan.

John Parra / Getty Images for GBK Productions

Plenty of fans shared their birthday wishes for Kaiser in the comments section. Many also thanked Jenelle for giving them a peek inside her family day with the personal photos.

“I love seeing all your babies AND you happy!” one person commented.

“Beautiful family!!” another Instagram user commented with a heart eye emoji.

Jenelle’s proven on multiple occasions that she’s not exactly one to let other people’s opinions get to her and even took to TikTok in April to call out her body shamers in a video.

The star confidently slipped into a bronze and black bikini and twerked towards the camera as she lip-synced along to Kash Doll’s “Doin Too Much” by the pool.

“When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing,” she captioned it.