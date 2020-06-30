NBA News: Nets’ DeAndre Jordan And Spencer Dinwiddie Test Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Season Restart

Two Brooklyn Nets players — center DeAndre Jordan and guard Spencer Dinwiddie — recently confirmed via social media that they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jordan made his announcement in a Twitter post shared on Monday night, saying that he first found out about his positive test results the night before and “confirmed again” that day that he has COVID-19. He concluded his post by saying that because of this, he will not be joining the Nets when they fly to Orlando, Florida, for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season.

A few minutes later, Dinwiddie separately confirmed his COVID-19 diagnosis in a tweet where he responded to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and clarified some details about his status with the Nets, stressing he currently has no plans of missing the restart.

“Just to be clear I haven’t opted out and want to play like I told @ShamsCharania. Unfortunately I have been one of the cases that has various symptoms.”

As noted by Wojnarowski on the ESPN website, Dinwiddie and Jordan aren’t the only Nets who will be missing next month’s season restart, as forward Wilson Chandler announced on Sunday that he will be sitting out due to family concerns. However, it’s also possible that there may be more players in the team who may pass up on the restart at the last minute, as they had reportedly “discussed [this] possibility” even before Jordan and Dinwiddie went public with their test results.

“As the Nets lose more players, it perhaps becomes easier for other key players to decide that there isn’t a compelling competitive reason to travel and play,” Wojnarowski added.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

The 22 teams that qualified for the continuation of the 2019-20 season have a deadline of Wednesday for submitting their rosters of eligible players. Brooklyn is reportedly signing free-agent forward Justin Anderson as Chandler’s replacement and also has plans to sign someone to fill in for Jordan. No names, however, were mentioned as possible substitutes for the 31-year-old center, who averaged 8.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for the Nets this season.

While Jordan and Dinwiddie are just the latest in a growing list of players to announce their positive coronavirus test results, there has recently been some concern regarding the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak at the NBA’s “bubble” site at Walt Disney World. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, commissioner Adam Silver was quoted as saying last week that the league may have to shut down the season once again if there is a “significant spread” of the disease in the bubble.