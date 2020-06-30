Olivia Culpo Eats Chick-Fil-A In A White Bikini & Christian McCaffrey’s Mom Has Something To Say

Olivia and Christian shared a kiss on a boat.

Olivia Culpo showed off her fabulous physique in her latest Instagram update. Her post was both funny and romantic, and it included an appearance by her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey. It also earned a hilarious response from Christian’s mother.

Olivia was on a small boat with her beau, and she was dressed appropriately for their mode of transportation. She rocked a brilliant white bikini that really stood out against her sun-kissed skin. It included a structured bralette top with a V-bar in the center of the bust. This created a plunging neckline that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The garment also appeared to have a push-up effect that accentuated the round curves of Olivia’s breasts.

Olivia’s bikini bottoms had an adjustable ruched front and string ties. Both of her knees were raised up so that the garment was mostly obscured from view. However, it was clear that the front sat down low on her midsection. The model tagged the swimwear brand Mai Mia as the maker of her chic swimsuit.

Olivia also wore a collared button-up top with a long-sleeved silhouette. The sleeves had aqua cuffs, and the color was also featured throughout the garment’s wavy pattern. The same was true for the top’s bright pink collar. A few glittering sequins affixed to the breezy fabric could be seen gleaming in the sunlight. Olivia wore the top completely unbuttoned. As indicated by her tag, the blouse was a Retrofête design.

Olivia completed her look with a pair of Alessandra Rich sunglasses with gold frames and a matching neck chain. As for Christian, all the Carolina Panthers running back wore was a pair of gray Nike Trail shorts with a black waistband.

Olivia’s picture proved that she doesn’t have to avoid fried treats to maintain her model figure. She and Christian had brought some Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and waffle fries out on the boat with them, and the photo captured the couple taking a break between bites to share a sweet smooch. Both Olivia and Christian were flaunting washboard abs as they held up their sandwiches.

Olivia’s photo was a massive hit, earning over 174,000 likes in short order. It also led to a hilarious exchange between Olivia and Christian’s mom, Lisa.

“Get a room,” read Lisa’s response, which also included a pair of heart emoji and two smiling faces with smiling eyes emoji.

“We’re going on vacation next week but don’t worry I booked us separate rooms #virgins,” Olivia replied.

Christian’s mother and Olivia are clearly on very friendly terms. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the two women even rocked similar leggings and sports bras for an Instagram photo that was snapped during their Easter celebration. In the picture’s caption, Olivia revealed that Lisa is a member of her “quarantine squad.”