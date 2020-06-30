Kim Kardashian Shares Pics From North West’s 7th ‘Wyoming Style’ Birthday Party On Twitter

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter account to share adorable photographs of the Kardashian-West family celebrating North’s 7th birthday. According to Kim, the event was a “Wyoming Style” affair held at their Jackson Hole Ranch.

It seemed that all of Kim’s children were present at the party, including Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, along with her husband and rapper Kanye West. Kourtney Kardashian also made an appearance in the pictures she shared on her social media page.

In Kim’s first tweet, she shared a snap of her and North riding horses together, with the 39-year-old reaching out a hand to her daughter. Another image showed North petting a puppy that was tucked inside of a pair of cowboy boots. The third image in the bunch showed Kim and Kanye sitting on bales of hay while holding one of their sons in their lap.

North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style ???? pic.twitter.com/dv8Q7BKjFd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

Despite being on a ranch and attending a child’s birthday party, the entire family was decked out in glamorous outfits. Both Kim and Kanye were rocking stylish leather outfits while North wore a black and green cow-print dress.

A follow-up tweet with more images attached showed Kim wearing a long green coat and sunglasses. A few fans commented that she looked like she was on the set of The Matrix. She posed by her sister Kourtney for one pic. The Poosh founder rocked a white mod-inspired outfit coupled with matching knee-high boots, for one image.

Another pic shared by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed her holding her daughter Chicago, and she also shared an additional snap of North hanging out with some of the other young girls in attendance at the party.

But the fun did not end there. Kim continued to share pictures on Monday night with follow-up updates giving fans a view of North’s purple cowboy hat cake. She also revealed that along with the many horses the family owns at their ranch, they have a go-kart track and took their custom-painted unicorn-themed ATV out for a ride.

Finally, the socialite introduced her 65.5 million followers to North’s Friesian horse. They have 14 of them in total. She did not say if the horse had a name but did upload a picture of North standing next to the large animal.

Meet North’s Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch. pic.twitter.com/TO87I25YKJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 29, 2020

Thousands of fans responded to Kim’s latest image shares last night. However, not all of the responses were positive. There was a large portion of Twitter users who felt that Kim’s updates were in poor taste. Several people said that it felt like Kim was gloating about her wealth, while many continue to struggle in unemployment due to the ongoing pandemic.