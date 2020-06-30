Ashley Roberts Stuns Followers In High-Waisted Miniskirt For Latest Outfit Post

Ashley Roberts — one-fifth of the successful girl group, The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself at work. The “I Hate This Part” songstress is currently a showbiz reporter for Heart Radio Studios’ breakfast show, alongside Jamie Theakston and Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden. Roberts has continued to work on the show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continues to impress fans with her fashion.

Roberts stunned in a white top which she tucked into her cream high-waisted miniskirt that fell way above her knees. She paired the ensemble with a matching cropped jacket, which she left unbuttoned and had mid-length sleeves. To complete the outfit, she wore nude-colored which gave her some extra height. Roberts styled her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down and showed off the small tattoos inked on her arms. For her makeup application, she appeared to be going for a natural look that included mascara and eyeliner. The singer kept it simple and didn’t opt for any visible accessories.

For her most recent upload, Roberts posed in front of a plain red wall inside the Heart FM studios. She was captured from head to toe and showed off the detailing of the outfit. The 38-year-old raised both hands to her hair and looked down. She parted her legs and sported a smiley expression.

Roberts didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, her work is located in London.

In the tags, she credited Asos for the clothing and designer Jimmy Choo for the heels.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 5,700 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“The queen of serving looks,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Love the outfit! You look as beaut as ever,” another devotee shared.

“It’s hot enough as it is, Miss Roberts!” remarked a third fan.

“So hot, a real woman,” a fourth admirer commented.

On her Instagram story, Roberts posed alongside Holden inside the offices of the building. The duo still kept their distance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entertainer is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she went barefoot during a lockdown FaceTime shoot with Thomas Wood. Roberts posed in a sleeveless white top that showcased a hint of her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue denim jeans with frayed hems and sported her straight blond locks down for the occasion.